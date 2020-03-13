Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Woman Prisoner Reportedly Attempts Suicide

Expand Dubai's skyline, United Arab Emirates.  © 2015 REUTERS/Karim Sahib/Pool (Beirut) – Emirati authorities should immediately and transparently investigate the prison conditions of a 21-year-old imprisoned Emirati woman who is reported to have recently attempted suicide, Human Rights Watch said today. Sources close to the woman say that prison authorities subjected her and a second Emirati woman prisoner, 37, to solitary confinement for at least three weeks and denied them adequate medical care. The woman, Maryam al-Balushi, and the second prisoner, Amina al-Abdouli, are serving five-year…

