Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Watch Letter Re: House Bill 303 and Health Care for Transgender and Intersex Children

Alabama Legislature 11 South Union Street Montgomery, AL 36130 Re: House Bill 303 and Health Care for Transgender and Intersex Children Dear Representative, I write on behalf of Human Rights Watch to share our concerns about House Bill 303, which would criminalize the provision of gender-affirming health care to children. We believe that House Bill 303 is not only unnecessary but would seriously jeopardize the health and rights of transgender and intersex children in Alabama. Human Rights Watch has interviewed dozens of children and adults for research reports on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Cuba: Amnesty International calls for release of artist and prisoner of conscience
~ Coronavirus Ban Cuts Off US Vets from Families
~ UN human rights chief: racism and xenophobia are ‘contagious killers’ too
~ China’s Neighbors Respect Rights to Combat Coronavirus
~ Expanding Agency for People with Disabilities in Brazil Institutions
~ One year after Cyclone Idai, tens of thousands of people still homeless
~ UNESCO’s efforts in conserving the cultural heritage in the Greater Lumbini Area
~ Iranian journalists hounded for disputing official coronavirus figures
~ #CollateralFreedom: RSF now unblocking 21 sites in 12 countries
~ RSF backs joint op-ed by 120 West African media and journalists calling for Beninese journalist’s release
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter