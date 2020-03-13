Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq Universal Periodic Review Outcome Statement

Thank you, Madam President. Human Rights Watch welcomes the adoption of the outcome of the UPR on Iraq, which contained important recommendations to address human rights concerns. We take note of Iraq’s stated commitment to implement these recommendations by developing a national human rights plan in consultation with national human rights institutions and non-governmental organizations. However, we remain deeply concerned by the situation on the ground, including numerous incidents of security forces using excessive force against protesters since October 2019, leading to hundreds dead and thousands…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ China’s Neighbors Respect Rights to Combat Coronavirus
~ Expanding Agency for People with Disabilities in Brazil Institutions
~ One year after Cyclone Idai, tens of thousands of people still homeless
~ UNESCO’s efforts in conserving the cultural heritage in the Greater Lumbini Area
~ Iranian journalists hounded for disputing official coronavirus figures
~ #CollateralFreedom: RSF now unblocking 21 sites in 12 countries
~ RSF backs joint op-ed by 120 West African media and journalists calling for Beninese journalist’s release
~ “She is buried, she is at peace.”
~ Syria: After almost a decade lost to violence, emergency and long-term needs are vast
~ Thailand: Drop Charges Against Opposition Leader
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter