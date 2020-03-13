Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan jails media group editor

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of Pakistani journalist Shakil-ur Rahman, the editor-in-chief of the Jang media group, whose arrest yesterday on the spurious grounds that he acquired a piece of land illegally almost 35 years ago is clearly designed to intimidate the group’s journalists.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ China’s Neighbors Respect Rights to Combat Coronavirus
~ Expanding Agency for People with Disabilities in Brazil Institutions
~ One year after Cyclone Idai, tens of thousands of people still homeless
~ UNESCO’s efforts in conserving the cultural heritage in the Greater Lumbini Area
~ Iranian journalists hounded for disputing official coronavirus figures
~ #CollateralFreedom: RSF now unblocking 21 sites in 12 countries
~ RSF backs joint op-ed by 120 West African media and journalists calling for Beninese journalist’s release
~ “She is buried, she is at peace.”
~ Syria: After almost a decade lost to violence, emergency and long-term needs are vast
~ Thailand: Drop Charges Against Opposition Leader
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter