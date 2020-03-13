Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iranian journalists hounded for disputing official coronavirus figures

NewsAs the official statistics continue to conceal the coronavirus epidemic’s real impact in Iran, the Iranian authorities are stepping up their harassment of journalists who are providing independent coverage of the spread of the virus and, in particular, the real number of deaths.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Expanding Agency for People with Disabilities in Brazil Institutions
~ One year after Cyclone Idai, tens of thousands of people still homeless
~ UNESCO’s efforts in conserving the cultural heritage in the Greater Lumbini Area
~ #CollateralFreedom: RSF now unblocking 21 sites in 12 countries
~ RSF backs joint op-ed by 120 West African media and journalists calling for Beninese journalist’s release
~ “She is buried, she is at peace.”
~ Syria: After almost a decade lost to violence, emergency and long-term needs are vast
~ Thailand: Drop Charges Against Opposition Leader
~ Venezuela’s Health Care Crisis Now Poses a Global Threat
~ Egypt Universal Periodic Review Outcome Statement
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter