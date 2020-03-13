Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF backs joint op-ed by 120 West African media and journalists calling for Beninese journalist’s release

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) and more than 120 media outlets and journalists in West Africa are publishing an unprecedented joint op-ed today calling for the release of Ignace Sossou, a Beninese journalist still being held after two and a half months in prison although the proof of his innocence has been available for several weeks. Arrested in Cotonou on 20 December after tweeting about the statements that Benin’s prosecutor-general made at a workshop organized by the French media development agency CFI, Sossou

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Expanding Agency for People with Disabilities in Brazil Institutions
~ One year after Cyclone Idai, tens of thousands of people still homeless
~ UNESCO’s efforts in conserving the cultural heritage in the Greater Lumbini Area
~ Iranian journalists hounded for disputing official coronavirus figures
~ #CollateralFreedom: RSF now unblocking 21 sites in 12 countries
~ “She is buried, she is at peace.”
~ Syria: After almost a decade lost to violence, emergency and long-term needs are vast
~ Thailand: Drop Charges Against Opposition Leader
~ Venezuela’s Health Care Crisis Now Poses a Global Threat
~ Egypt Universal Periodic Review Outcome Statement
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter