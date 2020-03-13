Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Release Media Group Editor

Expand Police officers arrive at the office of the National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, Pakistan, October 5, 2018. © 2018 AP Photo   (New York, March 13) – Pakistani authorities should release from custody an editor who may be facing charges as a form of political harassment, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 12, 2020, Mir Shakilur Rehman, the editor-in-chief of the Jang group, the largest media group in Pakistan, was arrested in Lahore by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), an anti-corruption watchdog, on charges relating to a 34-year-old property transaction. The NAB had summoned…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Thailand: Drop Charges Against Opposition Leader
~ Venezuela’s Health Care Crisis Now Poses a Global Threat
~ Egypt Universal Periodic Review Outcome Statement
~ The Human Toll of China’s Coronavirus Control Efforts
~ UN: Rights Body Needs to Step Up on Xinjiang Abuses
~ Iran Universal Periodic Review Outcome Statement
~ Lebanon: Spate of Free Speech Prosecutions
~ Iran: Free Wrongfully Detained Prisoners
~ Ecuador: State must urgently adopt public policy to protect human rights defenders facing grave risks
~ Still No Justice for Murders of UN Experts in Congo
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter