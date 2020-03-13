Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Drop Charges Against Opposition Leader

Expand Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit arrives for a press conference at the party's headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, March 25, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit (New York) – Thai authorities should drop politically motivated criminal charges against the leader of the dissolved opposition Future Forward Party, Human Rights Watch said today. The United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Japan, and other governments should call on the Thai authorities to drop the charges and the arbitrary ban on the Future Forward Party. On March 10, 2020, Thailand’s…

