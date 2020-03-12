Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Still No Justice for Murders of UN Experts in Congo

Expand Zaida Catalán and Michael Sharp. © Instagram/Zaida Catalán; John Sharp On March 12, 2017, armed men summarily executed two United Nations investigators – Zaida Catalán, a Swede, and Michael Sharp, an American – while they were documenting rights abuses in the central Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Their Congolese interpreter and three motorbike drivers remain missing. Three years on, their families, colleagues, and friends are still awaiting justice.   The government of former President Joseph Kabila initially blamed the murders on the Kamuina Nsapu militia, but increasing…

© Human Rights Watch -


