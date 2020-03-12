Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ International ocean science project strengthens North-West African countries’ capacity to sustainably use marine resources
~ Weinstein Rape Sentence in US Boosts #MeToo Movement
~ Global conference on press freedom postponed due to COVID-19
~ Targeted for Going to School in Cameroon
~ UK School Closures Could Leave Children Hungry
~ US: COVID-19 Threatens People Behind Bars
~ Morocco/Western Sahara: Video Captured Police Violence
~ ICRC welcomes the ratification of the Kampala Convention by Somalia
~ If China really considers web surveillance “against human rights”, it must stop spying on journalists
~ US State Department Again Ignores Women’s Reproductive Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter