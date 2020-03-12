Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Human Toll of China’s Coronavirus Control Efforts

Expand A man wearing a protective face mask passes groceries through the barricades blocked a residential area in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, February 23, 2020.  © 2020 Chinatopix via AP In recent interviews, Dr. Bruce Aylward, the leader of the World Health Organization team that visited China, lavishly praised the Chinese government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. “I think the key learning from China is speed — it’s all about the speed,” Aylward said. Aylward was referring to Chinese authorities’ building a makeshift emergency hospital in 10 days, and placing close to 60…

© Human Rights Watch -


