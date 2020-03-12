Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Targeted for Going to School in Cameroon

Expand A school classroom in the Anglophone region of Cameroon. © 2018 Bede Sheppard/Human Rights Watch On January 30, armed separatists kidnapped Marie (not her real name), a 19-year-old secondary school student, in Buea, in Cameroon’s Anglophone South-West region. Three days later, they chopped her finger off with a machete. The reason? Marie wanted to go to school. Since 2017, armed separatist groups have enforced a boycott of education in the country’s two English-speaking regions, as part of a perverse attempt to pressure the government to get greater political recognition. They’ve burned…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Global conference on press freedom postponed due to COVID-19
~ UK School Closures Could Leave Children Hungry
~ US: COVID-19 Threatens People Behind Bars
~ Morocco/Western Sahara: Video Captured Police Violence
~ ICRC welcomes the ratification of the Kampala Convention by Somalia
~ If China really considers web surveillance “against human rights”, it must stop spying on journalists
~ US State Department Again Ignores Women’s Reproductive Rights
~ Human Rights Council Should Take Action on Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and India
~ RSF opens “The Uncensored Library” – The digital home of Press Freedom within a global computer game
~ Reporters Without Borders (RSF) opens “The Uncensored Library” – The digital home of Press Freedom within a global computer game.
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter