Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN: Rights Body Needs to Step Up on Xinjiang Abuses

Expand Delegates sit at the opening of the 41th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 24, 2019. © 2019 Magali Girardin/Keystone via AP   (Geneva) – The United Nations Human Rights Council should address the worsening human rights crisis in the Xinjiang region in northwestern China as a matter of priority, Human Rights Watch and the International Service for Human Rights (ISHR) said today. If it ignores UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ “call to action on human rights,” announced at the opening of its current…

© Human Rights Watch -


