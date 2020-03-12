Tolerance.ca
Iran Universal Periodic Review Outcome Statement

Thank you, Madam President We are particularly dismayed that Iran rejected a majority of the recommendations with regards to ratification of the core human rights treaties, in particular the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and the Convention against Torture. Iranian officials first discussed ratifying CEDAW more than 22 years ago, yet Iranian women continue to suffer from many different forms of discrimination in law and practice with respect to marriage, divorce, inheritance, and occupying certain professions, including the highest elected office…

