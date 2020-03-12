Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Morocco/Western Sahara: Video Captured Police Violence

Expand Screenshot of a video showing policemen severely beating two activists in Smara, Western Sahara, on June 7, 2019. © YouTube (New York) – A video that appeared to capture a beating of two Western Sahara activists by the Moroccan police is authentic and should lead to a thorough investigation, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch was recently able to authenticate the video of the June 7, 2019 events and confirm the details of the case. The video shows policemen pulling the two activists out of a pickup truck and kicking and pummeling them with clubs. The video of the incident,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ ICRC welcomes the ratification of the Kampala Convention by Somalia
~ If China really considers web surveillance “against human rights”, it must stop spying on journalists
~ US State Department Again Ignores Women’s Reproductive Rights
~ Human Rights Council Should Take Action on Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and India
~ Reporters Without Borders (RSF) opens “The Uncensored Library” – The digital home of Press Freedom within a global computer game.
~ Kyrgyzstan: Women’s Activists Detained
~ Chinese Social Justice Activist ‘Disappeared’
~ Murder Trial for El Salvador Transgender Woman to Proceed
~ Educate children in their mother tongue, urges UN rights expert
~ Iran: BBC and other broadcast journalists harassed; families threatened – UN experts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter