Human Rights Observatory

ICRC welcomes the ratification of the Kampala Convention by Somalia

© International Committee of the Red Cross -


~ Morocco/Western Sahara: Video Captured Police Violence
~ If China really considers web surveillance “against human rights”, it must stop spying on journalists
~ US State Department Again Ignores Women’s Reproductive Rights
~ Human Rights Council Should Take Action on Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and India
~ Reporters Without Borders (RSF) opens “The Uncensored Library” – The digital home of Press Freedom within a global computer game.
~ Kyrgyzstan: Women’s Activists Detained
~ Chinese Social Justice Activist ‘Disappeared’
~ Murder Trial for El Salvador Transgender Woman to Proceed
~ Educate children in their mother tongue, urges UN rights expert
~ Iran: BBC and other broadcast journalists harassed; families threatened – UN experts
