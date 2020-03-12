Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If China really considers web surveillance “against human rights”, it must stop spying on journalists

NewsAs a senior Chinese official denounced web surveillance as “against human rights.” Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urges Beijing to prove its sincerity by ending monitoring on journalists and their sources.According to China’s mouthpiece Xinhua News Agency, the Chinese special representative at the UN’s Human Rights Council, Liu Hua, stated on March 5th that

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ US State Department Again Ignores Women’s Reproductive Rights
~ Human Rights Council Should Take Action on Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and India
~ Kyrgyzstan: Women’s Activists Detained
~ Chinese Social Justice Activist ‘Disappeared’
~ Murder Trial for El Salvador Transgender Woman to Proceed
~ Educate children in their mother tongue, urges UN rights expert
~ Iran: BBC and other broadcast journalists harassed; families threatened – UN experts
~ UNESCO appoints international expert group to draft global recommendation on the ethics of AI
~ Multi-agency report highlights increasing signs and impacts of climate change in atmosphere, land and oceans
~ Democracy is sliding away in Myanmar, warns top rights investigator
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter