Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Free Wrongfully Detained Prisoners

Expand A firefighter disinfects a traditional shopping center to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in northern Tehran, Iran. © 2020 AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi   (Beirut) – Iran’s prison authorities should facilitate temporary release of all eligible prisoners and the unconditional release of people detained for peaceful dissent, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Human Rights watch said today. The virus has spread across Iran, and poses a heightened risk in closed institutions. To reduce the risk of further transmission and mortality, authorities should also support “social…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ If China really considers web surveillance “against human rights”, it must stop spying on journalists
~ US State Department Again Ignores Women’s Reproductive Rights
~ Human Rights Council Should Take Action on Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and India
~ Kyrgyzstan: Women’s Activists Detained
~ Chinese Social Justice Activist ‘Disappeared’
~ Murder Trial for El Salvador Transgender Woman to Proceed
~ Educate children in their mother tongue, urges UN rights expert
~ Iran: BBC and other broadcast journalists harassed; families threatened – UN experts
~ UNESCO appoints international expert group to draft global recommendation on the ethics of AI
~ Multi-agency report highlights increasing signs and impacts of climate change in atmosphere, land and oceans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter