Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Women’s Activists Detained

Expand Kyrgyz policemen detain an activist of the Femen women's rights movement at Victory Square during celebration of the International Women's Day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, March 8, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Vladimir Voroni (Berlin) – Kyrgyzstan police held about 70 activists, most of them women, for hours on March 8, 2020 without telling them the grounds for their detention or providing access to lawyers, Human Rights Watch said today. The activists had themselves come under attack at the peaceful International Women’s Day march in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan’s capital. At least three journalists…

© Human Rights Watch -


