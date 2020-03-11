Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese Social Justice Activist ‘Disappeared’

Li Qiaochu, a Beijing-based women’s rights and labor activist, tweeted on January 24 about the Chinese authorities’ attempted coverup of the COVID-19 outbreak: “Wish everyone a peaceful [Lunar] New Year. Let’s remember the pain… and the lives that left us without even being tallied.… Let’s use civic engagement to pursue those responsible for trampling lives.” Expand Li Qiaochu. © 2020 Twitter/@liqiaochu01 Early on the morning of February 16, Beijing authorities took Li into custody. It is unclear where she is now and with what crime she has been charged. Some international media have reported…

© Human Rights Watch


