Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Murder Trial for El Salvador Transgender Woman to Proceed

Expand A transgender woman shows a photograph of Camila Díaz, whom she met while migrating to the US, where they both turned themselves in to immigration authorities. Both women were eventually deported. © 2020 AP Photo/Salvador Melendez An investigating judge in San Salvador ruled today that a criminal case against three police officers charged with unlawful deprivation of liberty and the aggravated homicide of Camila Díaz Córdova, a transgender woman murdered in January 2019, can proceed to trial. If the police officers are found guilty, it would be El Salvador’s first homicide conviction…

~ Chinese Social Justice Activist ‘Disappeared’
~ Educate children in their mother tongue, urges UN rights expert
~ Iran: BBC and other broadcast journalists harassed; families threatened – UN experts
~ UNESCO appoints international expert group to draft global recommendation on the ethics of AI
~ Multi-agency report highlights increasing signs and impacts of climate change in atmosphere, land and oceans
~ Democracy is sliding away in Myanmar, warns top rights investigator
~ Protecting prison populations from infectious disease
~ Americas: OAS member states must prioritise human rights agenda in election of leaders
~ UNESCO Internet Universality ROAM-X Indicators at the Ethiopia Internet Development Conference 2020
~ Myanmar: Ma Su Hlaing raises awareness of mines, so others don’t lose loved ones like she did
