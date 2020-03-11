Tolerance.ca
Educate children in their mother tongue, urges UN rights expert

~ Chinese Social Justice Activist ‘Disappeared’
~ Murder Trial for El Salvador Transgender Woman to Proceed
~ Iran: BBC and other broadcast journalists harassed; families threatened – UN experts
~ UNESCO appoints international expert group to draft global recommendation on the ethics of AI
~ Multi-agency report highlights increasing signs and impacts of climate change in atmosphere, land and oceans
~ Democracy is sliding away in Myanmar, warns top rights investigator
~ Protecting prison populations from infectious disease
~ Americas: OAS member states must prioritise human rights agenda in election of leaders
~ UNESCO Internet Universality ROAM-X Indicators at the Ethiopia Internet Development Conference 2020
~ Myanmar: Ma Su Hlaing raises awareness of mines, so others don’t lose loved ones like she did
