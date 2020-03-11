Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Democracy is sliding away in Myanmar, warns top rights investigator

~ UNESCO appoints international expert group to draft global recommendation on the ethics of AI
~ Multi-agency report highlights increasing signs and impacts of climate change in atmosphere, land and oceans
~ Protecting prison populations from infectious disease
~ Americas: OAS member states must prioritise human rights agenda in election of leaders
~ UNESCO Internet Universality ROAM-X Indicators at the Ethiopia Internet Development Conference 2020
~ Myanmar: Ma Su Hlaing raises awareness of mines, so others don’t lose loved ones like she did
~ Disability Rights Bill Offers Hope in Congo
~ Zambia: Activists in court on escalating crackdown on human rights
~ Myanmar: A tough life made beautiful, in her very own salon
~ Not even Dubai’s princesses are safe from repression
