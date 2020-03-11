Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Disability Rights Bill Offers Hope in Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo is on track to pass its first law on the rights of people with disabilities, which could improve the lives of millions of people across the country. Expand Congo is home to millions of people with disabilities. There is now hope their rights will be recognized. © 2013 John Bompengo/Radio Okapi Congo’s first minister for people with disabilities, Irène Esambo, herself a woman with a disability, is currently working on a bill expected to go through Parliament this year. After years of groundwork and advocacy with civil society groups she is determined to…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Myanmar: Ma Su Hlaing raises awareness of mines, so others don’t lose loved ones like she did
~ Zambia: Activists in court on escalating crackdown on human rights
~ Myanmar: A tough life made beautiful, in her very own salon
~ Not even Dubai’s princesses are safe from repression
~ Submission by Human Rights Watch to the Committee on the Rights of the Child Concerning Vietnam
~ Midwest Has Shown It’s Ready for Transgender Rights
~ Greece/EU: Allow New Arrivals to Claim Asylum
~ UN programme to help spare millions from child marriage, extended to 2023
~ Death of the daily press briefing: How the White House is closing the door on the American people
~ In Myanmar, Democracy’s Dead End
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter