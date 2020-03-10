Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Death of the daily press briefing: How the White House is closing the door on the American people

NewsOne year since the last official White House press briefing, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) published on March 11 an analysis of the Trump administration’s attempts to strategically restrict press access to the White House. Prior to ending the daily televised press briefing altogether, President Trump held less than half as many as the previous two administrations during their first three years in office.March 11 marks an entire year since the Trump administration has held a televised White House press briefing led by a press secretary, signaling a drastic break from long-standing White House…

