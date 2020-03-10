Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not even Dubai’s princesses are safe from repression

Expand Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein of Jordan, accompanied by her lawyer lawyer Fiona Shackleton, leaves the High Court in London on July 30, 2019. © TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images In a far cry from the usual dry legal ruling, the family division of Britain’s High Court upheld allegations about the abusive conduct of people acting for Dubai’s ruler. In doing so, it cast a spotlight on the United Arab Emirates’ sheer disregard for the rule of law — both within and outside its borders. The court — deliberating on decisions relating to two of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum’s younger…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Death of the daily press briefing: How the White House is closing the door on the American people
~ In Myanmar, Democracy’s Dead End
~ Colombia’s coca farmers want viable alternatives, not militarization
~ RSF unveils 20/2020 list of press freedom’s digital predators
~ Burundi election countdown amid ‘deteriorating’ human rights situation
~ UN programme to help spare millions from child marriage, extended to 2024
~ ICRC Activities in Libya 2019
~ With one in five learners kept out of school, UNESCO mobilizes education ministers to face the COVID-19 crisis
~ Australian reporter banned from visiting New Zealand
~ Dutch Postcode Lottery Grant to Human Rights Watch
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter