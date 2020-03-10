Tolerance.ca
RSF unveils 20/2020 list of press freedom’s digital predators

NewsTo mark this year’s World Day Against Cyber-Censorship, celebrated on 12 March, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is unveiling its list of press freedom’s 20 worst digital predators in 2020 – companies and government agencies that use digital technology to spy on and harass journalists and thereby jeopardize our ability to get news and information.This list is not exhaustive but, in 2020, these 20 Digital Predators of Press Freedom represent a READ THE LIST

© Reporters without borders -


