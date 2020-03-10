Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With one in five learners kept out of school, UNESCO mobilizes education ministers to face the COVID-19 crisis

Language English

Read complete article
© Unesco -


More
~ Australian reporter banned from visiting New Zealand
~ Dutch Postcode Lottery Grant to Human Rights Watch
~ COVID-19 education disruption and response
~ European Union: Charles Michel tells RSF he will be “a partner for press freedom”
~ Greece/EU: Allow New Arrivals to Claim Asylum
~ Colombia: Abuses Amid Massive Demonstrations
~ Implementation is Key to UN Rights Response
~ Nigeria Releases More Children and Youth from Military Prison
~ Renew Mandate of South Sudan Commission
~ Advancing Accountability in North Korea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter