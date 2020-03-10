Tolerance.ca
Midwest Has Shown It’s Ready for Transgender Rights

Expand The transgender pride flag.  © Wikimedia Commons   Midwesterners are ready to protect transgender rights — if lawmakers could listen. In recent weeks, then-presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg twice made headlines as videos surfaced of him making dehumanizing comments about transgender people and suggesting that Midwest voters don’t understand or support transgender rights. The hurtful comments reinforce the dangerous myth that Midwesterners can’t grasp what it means to treat transgender people with dignity and respect. In fact, Midwestern states have been pioneers on both transgender…

