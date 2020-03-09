Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Implementation is Key to UN Rights Response

The Secretary-General’s report on the UN involvement in Myanmar states that it: explores the structural and systemic factors that, notwithstanding the lessons learned in previous cases – notably, in Sri Lanka – appear to have been repeated in Myanmar, despite the adoption in 2014 of the “Human Rights up Front” initiative, designed precisely to avoid the repetition of the Sri Lankan experience. Discouragingly, the report on the systemic failings of the international community in Myanmar identifies the same structural tensions as did the Petrie Report on Sri Lanka: failures to integrate human rights…

