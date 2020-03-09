Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Hanoi court sentences journalist to ten years in prison

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is shocked to learn that Truong Duy Nhat, a Vietnamese journalist who was kidnapped while seeking asylum in Thailand and brought back to Vietnam, was sentenced today in Hanoi to ten years in prison. Nhat has been punished for his independence and professionalism as a journalist, RSF said.In a summary half-day trial, a Hanoi People's Court convicted T

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Newspaper editor kidnapped on Baghdad street
~ UNESCO launches Artificial Intelligence capacity building needs assessment survey for Africa region
~ Saudi Arabia: Women's rights campaigner Loujain al-Hathloul due in court
~ Dr Firdausi Qadri : fighting disease linked to humanitarian crises and climate change
~ Zimbabwe Failing to Enact Credible Reforms
~ Malawi: Authorities escalate crackdown with arrests of rights activists
~ Webinar - How to conduct a “Master Class against Racism and Discriminations”
~ Cameroon: Five years of agony for families of 130 disappeared
~ International Women’s Day 2020: Women in leadership
~ Cox's Bazar: Planting seeds for the future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter