Nigeria Releases More Children and Youth from Military Prison

Expand Children released from military detention in Nigeria in July 2018. © UNICEF/UN038572/Naftalin Several months ago, we traveled to northeast Nigeria to interview children who had been imprisoned on suspicion of being members of the extremist armed group Boko Haram. Their stories horrified us. We met a boy who was detained when he was only five years old. Another – whose village had been attacked by Boko Haram – told us he was detained for two years simply for selling yams to Boko Haram members in an effort to make money for his family. Many said they had actually been arrested while fleeing…

