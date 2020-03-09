Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Renew Mandate of South Sudan Commission

As we speak today, largescale fighting has declined, and a government of national unity is being formed, giving South Sudanese renewed hope for sustainable peace. However, during a public briefing we co-hosted last week, colleagues from the ground spoke about the prevailing human rights and humanitarian situation, revealing a concerning and complex reality that demands the Council’s continued scrutiny. Sporadic fighting and abuses including abductions for sexual violence and forced recruitment continue in parts of the Equatorias and intercommunal fighting in Jonglei, Warrap, Lakes and Northern…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Dr Firdausi Qadri : fighting disease linked to humanitarian crises and climate change
~ Zimbabwe Failing to Enact Credible Reforms
~ Malawi: Authorities escalate crackdown with arrests of rights activists
~ Webinar - How to conduct a “Master Class against Racism and Discriminations”
~ Cameroon: Five years of agony for families of 130 disappeared
~ International Women’s Day 2020: Women in leadership
~ Cox's Bazar: Planting seeds for the future
~ Zimbabwe: Five years on whereabouts of journalist and pro-democracy activist still a mystery
~ Ethiopia: Communications Shutdown Takes Heavy Toll
~ Opinion: The road to gender equality is through quality education
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter