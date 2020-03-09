Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Five years of agony for families of 130 disappeared

Amnesty International is launching a new campaign urging Cameroon’s authorities to investigate the enforced disappearance of more than 130 men and boys, who were rounded up from their villages more than five years ago and have not been heard from since.

