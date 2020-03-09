Tolerance.ca
Advancing Accountability in North Korea

Human Rights Watch thanks Special Rapporteur Tomas Ojea Quintana for his work on human rights in North Korea, and in particular his attention to abuses against women documented in his latest report. Sex and gender-based discrimination and subordination of women are pervasive in North Korea. Stereotyped gender roles are set in childhood. Government and society are thoroughly dominated by men. Acts of violence against women are prevalent, including physical, sexual and psychological harm, threats, coercion and arbitrary detention. North Korean escapees have told Human Rights Watch that in mixed-gender…

