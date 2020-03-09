Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

International Women’s Day 2020: Women in leadership

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ Dr Firdausi Qadri : fighting disease linked to humanitarian crises and climate change
~ Zimbabwe Failing to Enact Credible Reforms
~ Malawi: Authorities escalate crackdown with arrests of rights activists
~ Webinar - How to conduct a “Master Class against Racism and Discriminations”
~ Cameroon: Five years of agony for families of 130 disappeared
~ Cox's Bazar: Planting seeds for the future
~ Zimbabwe: Five years on whereabouts of journalist and pro-democracy activist still a mystery
~ Ethiopia: Communications Shutdown Takes Heavy Toll
~ Opinion: The road to gender equality is through quality education
~ Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter