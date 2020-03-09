Tolerance.ca
Zimbabwe: Five years on whereabouts of journalist and pro-democracy activist still a mystery

Five years after journalist and pro-democracy activist, Itai Dzamara went missing in Zimbabwe, his whereabouts remains a mystery and his family are stuck in agonizing limbo, Amnesty International said today. Itai Dzamara is a well-known activist and had been a vocal critic of Robert Mugabe before he was abducted from a barbershop on 9 March 2015. He has not been heard from since.

© Amnesty International -


