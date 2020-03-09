Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: Death Sentences Despite Torture Claims

Expand Mohamed Ramadan (left) and Ali Moosa (right).   © Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (Beirut) – Bahrain’s authorities should overturn the death sentences following unfair trials against two men who say they were tortured, Human Rights Watch and the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) said today. The Court of Cassation, Bahrain’s court of last resort, will issue the final verdict in the coming weeks. This is the second time the Court of Cassation will examine the case of Ali Moosa and Mohamed Ramadan. A criminal court on December 29, 2014 sentenced both to death…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Ethiopia: Communications Shutdown Takes Heavy Toll
~ Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week
~ She inspires: Stories from the Asia-Pacific on International Women’s Day 2020
~ Securing Women’s Property Rights in Kenya
~ Burkina Faso: Extradition order is major step toward trial for Norbert Zongo’s murder
~ Yemen: Thousands of people in need of food and shelter as fighting intensifies
~ Life for Lebanon’s migrant domestic workers worsens amid crisis
~ Interview: What’s Happening to Refugees in Greece
~ UAE: Free Dubai Ruler’s Captive Daughters
~ China Again in UN Hotseat Over Xinjiang Abuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter