Human Rights Observatory

Securing Women’s Property Rights in Kenya

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, women in Kenya still face hurdles in owning and using land and property. “I feel like a prisoner,” a 45-year-old widow told me last year during an interview about the subject in Kakamega. “I’m limited in what I can do with land. ‘You can plant here, not there.’ I fear I will get nothing, based on the signs from my mother-in-law.” Her husband had died six months earlier, and she feared she would not get a share of their home, land and business or any inheritance from her husband’s estate. Land access and ownership is crucial to gain access to markets…

