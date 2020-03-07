Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso: Extradition order is major step toward trial for Norbert Zongo’s murder

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) welcome’s the French government’s decision to extradite François Compaoré, former Burkinabe President Blaise Compaoré’s younger brother, back to Burkina Faso, where the authorities regard him as the lead suspect in investigative journalist Norbert Zongo’s murder in 1998.

© Reporters without borders -


