Human Rights Observatory

Rapid Spread of Virus Further Tests Iranians’ Faith in Government

Iran is currently battling one of the fastest growing outbreaks of the coronavirus outside China – 4,747 confirmed cases and 124 deaths to date. Despite the high toll, many Iranians remain skeptical their government is being fully transparent about the scale of crisis.  Over the past three months, authorities have severely damaged public trust by brutally repressing widespread protesters in November 2019 and lying about shooting down a civilian airliner in January 2020, while failing to hold anyone accountable. Enter the coronavirus outbreak – a public health crisis in which citizens’ trust in…

© Human Rights Watch -


