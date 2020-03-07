Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Life for Lebanon’s migrant domestic workers worsens amid crisis

Expand Migrant workers protest in Beirut, Lebanon. © Sipa USA via AP Hardly anyone in Lebanon has been left unscathed by the economic crisis, the worst since the end of the civil war in 1990. Its impact has been most devastating on communities already marginalized prior to the crisis. The situation for the estimated 250,000 migrant domestic workers, for instance, who are excluded from labor law protections, has gone from bad to worse. Prior to the economic crisis, individuals and businesses used US dollars and Lebanese lira interchangeably at the official exchange rate of LL1,515 to the dollar.…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


