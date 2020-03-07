Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coronavirus Shows England’s Urgent Need for Social Care Reforms

COVID-19 is spreading around the globe and is especially deadly for older people. The virus has an estimated fatality rate of under two percent, but reaches eight to 15 percent among older people, new analysis shows. Older people can have lower immunities which increase their risk of infection. This risk is particularly acute in settings with close quarters. In England, intensive care units are now routinely testing patients with breathing problems, recognizing the risks of infection in hospital. In the United States, a nursing facility in Washington State is at the center of an outbreak where…

© Human Rights Watch -


