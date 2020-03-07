Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Free Dubai Ruler’s Captive Daughters

(Beirut) – United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities should secure the freedom of two daughters of the ruler of Dubai, who a United Kingdom court found are being confined against their will, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 5, 2020, a UK family court published its ruling that it found the Dubai ruler, Sheikh Mohammed al-Maktoum, arranged the abduction and forcible return of his daughters, Sheikha Shamsa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum, 38, and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum, 35, to the UAE. Expand Shaikha Latifa Bint Mohammed © 2018 Escape from Dubai “Abducting family members abroad…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Life for Lebanon’s migrant domestic workers worsens amid crisis
~ Interview: What’s Happening to Refugees in Greece
~ China Again in UN Hotseat Over Xinjiang Abuses
~ Open Letter by 85 Organizations Regarding Rights Violations of Refugees
~ Gunshots, Summary Trials, Deportations
~ Joint Statement: International Women's Day
~ Governments Should Fulfill Women’s Rights Pledges
~ Brazilian government avoids questions and IACHR condemns Bolsonaro's charge at the press
~ Rapid Spread of Virus Further Tests Iranians’ Faith in Government
~ COVID-19: countries, businesses must safeguard human rights as virus spreads: Bachelet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter