Human Rights Observatory

China Again in UN Hotseat Over Xinjiang Abuses

Expand Government social media post in April 2017 shows detainees in a political education camp in Lop County, Hotan Prefecture, Xinjiang.  © Xinjiang Bureau of Justice WeChat Account This week China found itself in the hotseat at the United Nations, where it was questioned about the more than one million Turkic Muslims whom Chinese authorities have arbitrarily detained at “political education” camps in its northwest Xinjiang region. Beijing’s UN ambassador, Zhang Jun, met with nongovernmental organizations to discuss China’s work plan for its Security Council presidency this month. At the…

