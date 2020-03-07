Tolerance.ca
Gunshots, Summary Trials, Deportations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s cynical move to open his western EU borders to allow refugees and migrants to leave - while keeping his southern border to Syria shut to asylum seekers desperate to escape the onslaught there - poses an enormous challenge to Greece and the European Union. Greece has responded with brutality and disregard for fundamental refugee rights. Disturbingly, this approach has won unworthy praise from EU leaders, touting Greece as Europe’s shield, while they ignore both the suffering of those at the EU’s borders, and the urgency of desperate Syrians fleeing the indiscriminate…

