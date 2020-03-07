Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF backs appeal by Bloomberg News against 5-million euro fine

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is backing the Bloomberg News agency’s appeal against the exorbitant 5-million euro fine it received last December from the French financial markets regulator AMF for “publishing information it should have known to be false.” The news agency was reportedly due to present its arguments today to the Paris Court of Appeal, and RSF plans to intervene at the hearing to ask for this decision to be reversed on the grounds it violates press freedoms.The fine was imposed because, in November 2016, Bloomberg briefly posted information taken from a hoax press release purporting…

