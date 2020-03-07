Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF urges Japan to stop pressuring the media on Fukushima-related topics

NewsAs Japan commemorates the 9th anniversary of the Fukushima disaster, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the authorities to let journalists freely report on the topic.On Wednesday, March 11th, Japan will commemorate the 9th anniversary of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant accident, the worst atomic disaster after Chernobyl, caused by a tsunami and collectively

