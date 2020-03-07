Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joint Statement: International Women's Day

Speaker: Paola Salwan Daher, Center for Reproductive Rights Thank you, Mme. President, I deliver this statement on behalf of 17 organizations. International Women’s Day was established at the beginning of the 20th century as a strategy to promote equal rights. Since then, women human rights defenders, feminist groups and organizations and women’s rights activists have strived to uphold this legacy and lead the struggle for gender equality and against gender-based discrimination, patriarchal values and systemic patterns of oppression. Women and girls human rights defenders are building transnational…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Life for Lebanon’s migrant domestic workers worsens amid crisis
~ Interview: What’s Happening to Refugees in Greece
~ UAE: Free Dubai Ruler’s Captive Daughters
~ China Again in UN Hotseat Over Xinjiang Abuses
~ Open Letter by 85 Organizations Regarding Rights Violations of Refugees
~ Gunshots, Summary Trials, Deportations
~ Governments Should Fulfill Women’s Rights Pledges
~ Brazilian government avoids questions and IACHR condemns Bolsonaro's charge at the press
~ Rapid Spread of Virus Further Tests Iranians’ Faith in Government
~ COVID-19: countries, businesses must safeguard human rights as virus spreads: Bachelet
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter