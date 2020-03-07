Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Russia: Critical Shortages of Cystic Fibrosis Drugs

Expand Darya Semyonova, 23, standing in a single-person picket outside the Russian Health Ministry, holding a sign saying saying “I want to live.” November 29, 2019. Source: Olga Shilina/Facebook with permission of the subject (Moscow) – Thousands of people in Russia with cystic fibrosis could face potentially life-threatening risks to their health as a consequence of recent government policies forcing patients to switch to generic drugs, Human Rights Watch said today. Activists and doctors are calling on the government to reverse the policy, which affects many patients with various medical…

